From Tracy Johnson

Consultant TRACY JOHNSON writes, "When I created the Dealing With Tragedy seminar on demand, I didn't expect emergencies on top of emergencies. But here we are. Most of my clients have asked what they should do following last week's George Floyd murder and the ensuing protests worldwide. There is no single answer. And this is a very difficult situation for many broadcasters. But here are some thoughts:

Listen: Most likely, your show can't solve this issue. Nor is that expected. Servicing as a source to listen, demonstrate your care, and allowing listeners to share their emotions is powerful.

Positive: This is a difficult tragedy to find "helpers" or positive stories. A couple of stations have interviewed pastors of local churches with a largely African-American congregation. They have eloquently expressed the emotions being felt. And some have prayed for the situation on the air. Powerful.

Music: If airing phone calls from listeners, try to find some that can be put to music to capture the essence of the emotion and sensitivity in the story. Here are a couple of ideas for a song to use: Lean On Me or What The World Needs Now. Have one? Please share it by email and I'll spread it to others looking for one.

Avoid Or Engage?: Some shows have chosen to avoid it entirely. That's appropriate for some, but it's a mistake for shows and stations that are closer to those most affected.

For more guidelines, check out his Dealing With Tragedy seminar on demand and eBook.

