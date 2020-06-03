Fired

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER, NY has fired afternoon team KIMBERLY RAY and BARRY BECK after the controversial hosts' comments TUESDAY about the attack on a couple after a BLACK LIVES MATTER protest in ROCHESTER.

In the segment, BECK said that the attack came after the attackers claimed a woman called them "the n-word"; RAY responded, "Okay, let me ask you a question. Were they acting n-word-ish?" "They were acting thuggerly. Like, I think they're thugs," BECK proclaimed, with RAY adding, "Were they acting n-word-ly?," and after a producer's objection, RAY and BECK doubled down on their comments, with BECK repeatedly calling the men "thugs" and RAY repeating her "n-word-ly" comment and the hosts decrying the "double standard" over saying the word.

After morning "BROTHER WEASE SHOW" news anchor/sidekick DEANNA KING tweeted, "I am appalled at what was said on THE KIMBERLY AND BECK SHOW. I have never and would never spew such racist hate. I’ve told management I won’t work at a company that employs people like this," management took action, with the ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE reporting that Market President ROBERT J. MORGAN said, “We made the decision to terminate KIMBERLY AND BECK yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it.”

KIMBERLY AND BECK were fired by their previous station, ENTERCOM Rock WBZA (98.9 THE BUZZ)/ROCHESTER, in 2014 for comments about transgender people and were also sued for on-air comments about a veterinarian; they were subsequently hired by iHEARTMEDIA and were sued again for comments that a local man said insinuated that he sold pot.

« see more Net News