Munoz

Former UNIVISION NATIONAL SALES SVP CHRIS MUNOZ has been named EVP/National Sales at ENTRAVISION, effective JUNE 1st. MUNOZ will oversee national spot TV and radio, network radio, and national digital advertising sales.

CRO KARL MEYER said, "CHRIS is an experienced and accomplished executive in the media space and we are pleased to have him join the ENTRAVISION team and lead our national sales efforts. He is a proven strategic leader, a passionate advocate for Hispanic media, and possesses extensive client, industry and agency relationships. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to connect advertisers with our dynamic audiences."

MUNOZ added, "The Hispanic market is vibrant and growing and ENTRAVISION is well positioned with its loyal audiences and the significant reach of its multi-channel platform. I'm committed to building upon ENTRAVISION's position in the market and delivering value for our advertising partners."

« see more Net News