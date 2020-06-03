Giuliani (Photo: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

Former NEW YORK Mayor and current personal attorney for President TRUMP RUDY GIULIANI will host a regular SUNDAY morning talk show for RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. "UNCOVERING THE TRUTH WITH RUDY GIULIANI" will air weekly at 10-11a (ET) starting this SUNDAY (6/7).

Station owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, whose own "THE CATS ROUNDTABLE" precedes GIULIANI's show on the SUNDAY morning schedule, said, “New Yorkers want to hear the truth, and that’s exactly what we’re going to give them on 77 WABC. As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of NEW YORK, RUDY prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, and his leadership as Mayor of NEW YORK, especially post 9/11, has been unparalleled. I am delighted that he is joining our on-air team.”

“We’re pumping up SUNDAY morning programming because that’s what our listeners want,” added President CHAD LOPEZ. “With Rudy joining our amazing SUNDAY morning lineup, WABC is leading the way on delivering compelling SUNDAY morning talk radio.”

