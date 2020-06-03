Mark Manuel

MARK MANUEL has been promoted to PD of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KCQQ (Q106.5) as well as PD of Top 40 KUUL (101-3 KISS-FM)/QUAD CITIES, IA. In addition, he will continue to serve as Web Content Director for the entire cluster and host his afternoon show on Q106.5.

MANUEL said, "I'm really grateful for the opportunity! After chasing a morning host dream for 2 decades, I found that I really enjoyed the programming aspect of radio over the past 5 years... and I don't have to get up at 3a. I especially want to thank SVP/Programming JIM O'HARA), Regional SVP/Programming JEFF CAGE, Market Pres. JEANNE SMITH and IOWA Pres. JOEL MCCREA for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. And I'm happy to continue to be part of the team for years to come!"

