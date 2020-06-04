New

As ALL ACCESS reported last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 5/29) WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI was "rebooting." The website said the station was "under construction" and something "new" would take place, calling it a "Grand Reopening."

CMG/MIAMI Dir./Operations JILL STRADA told ALL ACCESS, "This is legit, we are all under the hard hat for this as we are under construction for real, and will let it loose on JUNE 3rd. More, later!"

The station has now morphed into "New Hit Music," with a new lineup:

The station shared on FACEBOOK, "Construction is complete and we're open for business... Welcome to your home for good vibes, great music, community, and a platform during even the most uncertain times."

The station also posted this video:

