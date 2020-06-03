Supporting Social Justice

The directors and management of WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG), along with the BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION, have announced a $100 million fund to support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice and campaigns against violence and racism.

An advisory panel will be created with appointees from WMG and the FOUNDATION. They will establish procedures to identify and support those in the music community, and organizations strengthening education, and promoting equality, opportunity, diversity and inclusion.

WMG CEO STEVE COOPER said, "This fund will support the extraordinary, dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need across the music industry. Our advisory panel, which will draw from a diverse cross-section of people from our team and the wider community, will help us be very thoughtful and accountable in how we make an impact. We’re determined to contribute, on a sustained long-term basis, to the effort to bring about real change."

The BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION is exclusively self-funded by industrialist and philanthropist LEN BLAVATNIK.

