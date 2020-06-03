Capps (Photo courtesy of B! Noticed Public Relations)

ALL ACCESS sends sympathies to the family, friends and musical colleagues of musician JIMMY CAPPS, who has passed away at the age of 81 and is being mourned by the industry. CAPPS is a member of the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME and the NORTH CAROLINA MUSIC HALL OF FAME, and was a veteran performer on the GRAND OLE OPRY, where he had been a member since 1959, and part of the house band since 1967.

CAPPS was also a sought after NASHVILLE session musician. Among the many hit songs featuring his guitar playing are the OAK RIDGE BOYS’ “Elvira,” TAMMY WYNETTE’s “Stand By Your Man,” KENNY ROGERS’ “The Gambler,” BARBARA MANDREL’s “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed,” GEORGE JONES’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” GEORGE STRAIT’s “Amarillo By Morning,” ALAN JACKSON’s “Here In The Real World,” and RONNIE MILSAP’s “Smoky Mountain Rain.” His fellow musicians are paying tribute.

“In a time of darkness, JIMMY was always a light,” said the OAK RIDGE BOYS’ JOE BONSALL. “JIMMY was a part of our music, and our career and our lives! ... the OAK RIDGE BOYS will sure miss ‘The Man In Back.’”

“JIMMY was maybe the kindest and most considerate person I knew in the music business,” said CHARLEY PRIDE. “A pro’s pro, he played an important role in many of my recordings and every OPRY performance we ever played together.”

"What a great loss of one of our finest gentlemen in Country music and one of our best and most consistent musicians,” said CONNIE SMITH. “It will be hard to see the GRAND OLE OPRY stage without JIMMY CAPPS on it! He was a dear friend and will be dearly missed. Thank the LORD we have his music on so many hit recordings and OPRY shows.”

“When I first came to NASHVILLE, JIMMY CAPPS was already a fixture as one of the great guitar players,” said CRYSTAL GAYLE. “JIMMY was always ready with a smile, a kind word and a great guitar lick. I can’t imagine the OPRY without JIMMY CAPPS. These crazy times are much sadder this morning."

