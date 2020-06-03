KORQ

COMMUNITY BROADCAST PARTNERS Top 40 KORQ (96Q)/ABILENE, TX has rebooted TODAY (6/3) as “Q Country 96.1,” positioned as “farm and ranch radio for the big country.” A description of the programming on the station’s web site says, “We play a blend of Outlaw Country from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s along with a good mix of TEXAS Country artist[s]. What makes us unique is our catering to the farming community. We air a wide variety of farm and ranch news along with three different 10-minute segments of local news each morning.”

Listen live here.

« see more Net News