Cathy Hughes

URBAN ONE will hold a one-Hour Virtual Town Hall (WE ARE ONE: MORE THAN A HASHTAG) to discuss the current political and racial climate for the African American community. It will take place tonight (6/4) 8p (ET) and will be hosted by veteran media personality SYBIL WILKES.

The event will stream live on digital platforms across the URBAN ONE brands RADIO ONE, REACH MEDIA, TV ONE and iONE DIGITAL.

The panelists include NAACP Pres./CEO DERRICK JOHNSON; NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE Pres. MARC MORIAL; Political analyst/former SOUTH CAROLINA lawmaker BAKARI SELLERS; CURLS Founder/CEO MAHISHA DELLINGER; REACH MEDIA syndicated radio personalities RUSS PARR (THE RUSS PARR SHOW), ERICA CAMPBELL (GET UP! MORNINGS), ANGIE ANGE (THE MORNING HUSTLE), RICKEY SMILEY (THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW), WILLIE MOORE, JR. (THE WILLIE MOORE JR. SHOW); CALVARY EPISCOPAL CHURCH Associate Rector/Founder of the CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF FAITH IN JUSTICE, Rev. GAYLE FISHER-STEWART (she’s also a former police officer for the WASHINGTON, D.C., METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT); and more panelists to be announced.

URBAN ONE Founder/CATHY HUGHES said, "We grieve with the FLOYD FAMILY over the tragic murder of GEORGE FLOYD and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who demonstrate and cry out for justice, which is long overdue.

"URBAN ONE has always provided a forum for these kinds of discussions, and we will continue in that 40-year old tradition. It is our responsibility to ensure that our community, especially our youth, not only have a voice but are also made aware of the tactics being used to hijack and discredit the protests to shift the narration and support a sinister political agenda."

