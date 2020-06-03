Alan Jackson's "Small Town Drive-In" Concert Series

ALAN JACKSON has rescheduled his "Small Town Drive-In" concerts, originally planned for this week in CULLMAN and FAIRHOPE, AL due to the threat of tropical weather on the GULF COAST. JACKSON’s performance in CULLMAN will now take place next FRIDAY, JUNE 12th and his FAIRHOPE (in the MOBILE area) concert will be held SATURDAY, JUNE 13th.

All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. For more information, visit AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.

