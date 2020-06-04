High Quality Audio

It is no secret that NEIL YOUNG has advocated hi-res audio for quite some time, but to appreciate the quality YOUNG has achieved with the remastering of his music, you need an audio platform that can take full advantage of it. That’s where his new partnership BLUOS comes in. LENBROOK, the creators of BLUOS is CANADAIN based and since YOUNG is CANADIAN - born, it seemed to be a natural fit.

BLUOS enabled products from NAD ELECTRONICS, BLUESOUND, and DALI will be able to freely sample NEIL YOUNG ARCHIVES’ “Song of the Day” and “Album of the Week” in high-resolution with a tap of a button in the BLUOS Controller app.

“Perhaps an under-appreciated point for those who want to experience hi-res audio is that it takes two elements working together to achieve the optimal outcome,” said LENBROOK GROUP OF COMPANIES Pres./CEO GORDON SIMMONDS. ”Hi-res audio is only possible when both the content is offered in hi-res and the audio equipment that music lovers use can decode that content in its highest quality. In this integration, we have put these two pieces together for the end consumer to enjoy, simply and elegantly.”

NEIL YOUNG said, “It is important to me to be able to offer my life’s work to music lovers in its highest resolution. I want them to experience my music in the absolute best quality possible on their devices. Creating NEIL YOUNG ARCHIVES has enabled me to support and partner with established hi-res audio brands using BLUOS to achieve great improvement over mainstream consumer devices and bring the true beauty of music to you.”

« back to Net News