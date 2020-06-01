Damico (Photo: Twitter @chuckdamico)

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN-F (95.7 BEN FM)/PHILADELPHIA PD and Rock WMMR APD CHUCK DAMICO has been named PD at sister Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC).

DAMICO, who fills the slot left open after ERIC JOHNSON's departure late last year (NET NEWS 11/26/19), will continue as APD at WMMR as well and will serve as Brand Consultant to BEN-FM, which will be looking for a new PD. ERIC CAMILLE, who has been serving as Interim PD for THE FANATIC since JOHNSON's departure, will remain as APD/OM.

The news of DAMICO's appointment first appeared at CROSSING BROAD.

« see more Net News