Drop Kick Murphy's Al Barr (Photo Credit: Billie Weiss)

DROPKICK MURPHYS performed a free live streaming concert, STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY, last FRIDAY (5/29) directly on the infield at BOSTON’s legendary FENWAY PARK with no one in attendance (NET NEWS 5/18). During the show, the band was joined remotely by longtime friend BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for a special two song “Double Play” that included DROPKICK MURPHYS’ “Rose Tattoo” and SPRINGSTEEN’S “American Land.”

Introduced by longtime RED SOX radio announcer JOE CASTIGLIONE (accompanied remotely by FENWAY PARK organist JOSH KANTOR), DROPKICK MURPHYS' AL BARR, TIM BRENNAN, KEN CASEY, JEFF DAROSA, MATT KELLY, JAMES LYNCH, KEVIN RHEAULT, and LEE FORSHNER took positions around the infield and launched into a nearly two hour set.

Prior to the live performance, DROPKICK MURPHYS took fans on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of FENWAY PARK, and debuted the video for their new single, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding” from the band’s upcoming album, now scheduled for release in 2021. Celebrities including KEVIN BACON, actor MIKE O’MALLEY, JACK O’CALLAGHAN of the 1980 “MIRACLE ON ICE” Olympic hockey team, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum RACHEL DRATCH joined with video messages supporting the text-to-donate charity campaign.

Dropkick Murphys wearing masks in outfield (Photo Credit: Maddie Malhotra)

STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY has raised over $700,000 so far for charities BOSTON RESILIENCY FUND, FEEDING AMERICA, and HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, GREATER BOSTON, with the help of fans and a generous $51,000 donation and $100,000 matching pledge from PEGA. The concert, viewed over 9 million times by people worldwide, was streamed concurrently on DROPKICK MURPHYS’ FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, TWITTER and TWITCh pages. It also aired live on SIRIUSXM’s E STREET RADIO channel and streamed on RedSox.com.

You can watch STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY in its entirety below.

