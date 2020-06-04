Canadian Study

EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL will host a webinar with data from the third annual INFINITE DIAL CANADA TODAY (6/4) at 1p (ET).

The webinar will be emceed by EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON SVP STEPHANIE DONOVAN and will offer insights into Canadian consumers' audio habits and behaviors, including podcasts, streaming audio, in-car media, and smart speakers.

Register for the webinar here.

