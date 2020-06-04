Featuring Performances From In Flames and Suicide Silence

SLIPKNOT and KNOTFEST.COM have announced their schedule for the next three weeks of their concert streaming series, beginning this FRIDAY, JUNE 5th at 11a (PT), when SWEDEN's IN FLAMES will be featured with their full headline set from WACKEN FESTIVAL 2018.

The following FRIDAY, JUNE 12th will see a special 'to be announced' festival streaming event, followed by a full headline set on FRIDAY, JUNE 19th at 2p (PT) from SUICIDE SILENCE's 2015 benefit show in aid of MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA recorded at THE OBSERVATORY in SANTA ANA, CA.

Both the IN FLAMES and SUICIDE SILENCE shows will be hosted by BEEZ and feature exclusive interviews. The weekly streams will be available at KNOTFEST.COM.

« back to Net News