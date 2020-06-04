Combined Broadcast

GREENSBORO, NC radio will feature an unusual broadcast this morning (6/4). DICK BROADCASTING Top 40/Mainstream WKZL (1075 KZL)/GREENSBORO and ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO will combine morning shows for a discussion on the murder of GEORGE FLOYD, protesting, riots and BLACK LIVES MATTER. JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING from 1075 KZL and 3 LIVE CREW from 102 JAMZ will represent the stations.

3 LIVE CREW co-host B-DHAT commented, "It's imperative that we have these uncomfortable conversations in order to have any comfort, moving forward. It warmed my spirit when my radio brother, JARED, extended his olive branch to get a better understanding of our plight; we would be doing our community a disservice to not oblige. We look forward to a progressive & beneficial conversation!"

JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING co-host KATIE added, "We needed to join forces. If we are ever going to see real change, we have to come together for this kind of a conversation, whether we agree on everything or agree to disagree. This is an important conversation to have."

The conversation will air without commercials at 7:35 a EDT on both WKZL and WJMH. 3 LIVE CREW is B-DHAT, DRANKINS and ROXIE. JARED AND KATIE IN THE MORNING is made up of JARED, KATIE, "MAN KISSER" MATT and WKZL PD JASON GOODMAN.

« back to Net News