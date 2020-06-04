Silence Reigns

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS, epicenter of the GEORGE FLOYD murder at the hands of the MINNEAPOLIS POLICE, will go silent for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, TODAY at 1p (CT) to coincide with the MINNEAPOLIS MEMORIAL TRIBUTE for GEORGE FLOYD.

There will be a special tribute version of THE BLACK EYED PEAS "#WHERESTHELOVE" played after the 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence with sound bites from GEORGE's sister BRIDGET, his six year old daughter GIANNA and the voices of many of the protesters who shared their grief over this loss with KDWB staffers.

And, JENNY from the DAVE RYAN MORNING SHOW was on the I-35W bridge at the same time when a semi-trucker drove into a crowd of thousands of protestors.

KDWB PD RICH DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "With MINNEAPOLIS being ground zero of what happened to GEORGE FLOYD, we knew as a station we needed to make a positive statement about this horrible tragedy. It's our own way of paying tribute to MR. FLOYD and his family."

