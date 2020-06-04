Join Us, Please!

THE PROMOTION COALITION launched YESTERDAY after quickly organizing nearly 400 Promotion people over the weekend and leading into "Black Out Tuesday."

The anonymous outfit shared their gofundme link and INSTAGRAM yesterday morning, kicking off their Anti-Racism fundraising and action campaign -- which quickly topped $30k.

The growing group of Promotion execs covers all genres & formats of music nationwide and is committed to long-term action against racism & injustice.

Below is an excerpt from their campaign page:

If you'd like to join us, please donate here.

If you'd like to spread the word, please do and follow us on INSTAGRAM.

If you'd like to help mobilize your industry, send us a note and we'll give you our roadmap.

With Love,

THE PROMOTION COALITION

