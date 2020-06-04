Gina Harrell (Photo: Instagram)

EPIC RECORDS has named GINA HARRELL SVP/Video Production & Content Development, reports VARIETY.

She has been serving as Exec. Producer of music videos of all artists on the EPIC's roster. In addition, HARRELL has been overseeing creative and financial production of visual assets and digital content.

HARRELL will report to SONY MUSIC LABEL Chair/CEO SYLVIA RHONE. The two previously worked together at ELEKTRA RECORDS and UNIVERSAL MOTOWN REPUBLIC GROUP.

She is a veteran of music videos, having worked with GniMISSY ELLIOTT, JAY-Z, MILEY CYRUS, FRANZ FERDINAND, JENNIFER LOPEZ, CHARLI XCX, MARIAH CAREY, THE LONELY ISLAND, FUTURE, KANYE WEST, KID CUDI, and many others.

VARIETY has more here.

