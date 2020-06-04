Sold

The breakup of the LA CROSSE RADIO GROUP, which began with yesterday's announcement (NET NEWS 6/3) of the sale of Classic Rock WKBH (CLASSIC ROCK 100.1)/WEST SALEM-LA CROSSE, WI to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, culminated with the sale of the rest of the cluster to MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. and THE SALVATION POEM FOUNDATION, INC.

In the filings, the price for the sale by MISSISSIPPI VALLEY BROADCASTERS, LLC of WKBH to EMF is $400,000, a detail left out of the initial announcement by broker KALIL & CO. Meanwhile, Country WQCC (KICKS 106.3) and News-Talk WLFN-A (TODAY'S TALK 1490)/LA CROSSE and KQEG/LA CRESCENT, WI go to MAGNUM for $1.4 million; Hot AC WLXR-F (MAGIC 105)/LA CROSSE goes to THE SALVATION POEM FOUNDATION for $300,000; and THE SALVATION POEM FOUNDATION, INC. is selling FM translator K250AZ/LA CROSSE to MAGNUM for $5,000, with WLFN as the primary station.

In other filings with the FCC, GLADES MEDIA COMPANY, LLC is selling W275AX/BARTOW, FL to THORNBURG COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $40,000. The primary station is Classic Hits WWBF-A/BARTOW, FL.

THE POWER FOUNDATION is selling W252CY/ANDERSON, IN to WOOF BOOM RADIO MUNCIE LICENSE LLC for $100. The primary station is Hot AC WLBC-F/MUNCIE, IN.

Filing for STAs were CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. (KVNT-A/EAGLE RIVER, AK, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and COVENANT NETWORK (WOLG/CARLINVILLE, IL, reduced power due to transmission chain troubles).

SKIDMORE COLLEGE has applied for a Silent STA for WSPN/SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY due to the pandemic, which closed the campus.

BALL STATE UNIVERSITY has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WBSJ/PORTLAND, IN, which went off the air when the school could not afford a replacement transmitter and is being sold to JAYLAND RADIO, INC.

And SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Southern Gospel KFNK/FRANKLIN, MN to MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. for $21,000.

