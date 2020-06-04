Adding Shows

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS has added a pair of existing shows and announced a third to come.

The shows joining the network are "HOLLYWOOD RAW," hosted by former TMZ personalities DAX HOLT and ADAM GLYN, and "THE MANGINA DIALOGUES," with comedians NICK SCOPOLETTI and GREG "DJ THE GREGALICIOUS" ALPRIN. The new show is "DETECTIVE DEXTER," a children's show about a mystery-solving bulldog.

HOLT and GLYN said in a press release, "We are beyond thrilled to join the STORIC family and are excited to be a part of their historic tenure. We look forward to working in unison as we grow our brands together. The company's long-term vision and understanding of our future goals for the podcast made it a no-brainer. 'HOLLYWOOD RAW' will bring original weekly content, unparalleled access to celebrities, humanizing interviews, and continue to tear down the 4th wall of the entertainment industry. This is just the beginning."

ALPRIN said, "NICK and I are super stoked to be joining the STORIC MEDIA podcast network. It’s a real thrill for us to sit alongside great shows by people we have been fans of for a long time, and some new friends we hope to make a splash with in the coming months! We share STORIC's creative vision for the network and look forward to having a ton of fun and success along the way."

