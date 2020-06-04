Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has added two more affiliates, BAKKEN BEACON MEDIA News-Talk WZFG-A (AM 1100 THE FLAG)/FARGO and KTGO-A-K224FJ (AM 1090 THE FLAG)/TIOGA-WILLISTON, ND.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

