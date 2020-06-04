Now On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM is adding AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE programming with the debut TODAY (6/4) of "AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL AMERICA" with Australian Rules football commentator, TV and radio personality, and COLLINGWOOD President EDDIE MCGUIRE, a weekly show airing THURSDAYS 6-7p (ET) on the DAN PATRICK RADIO channel. The channel will also air SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO TRIPLE M play-by-play of matches, with the season, paused by the pandemic restarting on JUNE 11th; TONIGHT's broadcast will be of the 2018 Grand FInal.

"SIRIUSXM serves millions of fans and listeners across North America and I'm thrilled to be bringing our great sport to their sports lineup for the first time," said MCGUIRE. "There's not a better platform for me to connect with Aussie Rules fans on the other side of the world, and to share the news of our sport as we get back into action this month. If you're not fan of Aussie Footy yet, join us! You will be!"

"EDDIE is an icon in sports and entertainment in AUSTRALIA, and with his history in the sport and knowledge of the game, he's the perfect host for our first show dedicated to Australian Rules Football," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "AUSSIE FOOTBALL RULES AMERICA will be entertaining and informative, and we're very excited to present it along with AFL matches on our air for the first time. No matter where AFL fans are from, they can stay connected with the game and their teams. We look forward to introducing this great sport to more fans in NORTH AMERICA."

"SIRIUSXM is the leading audio entertainment platform in the UNITED STATES and to be able to take our game, Australian Rules Football to the millions of listeners via their sports programming is a partnership the AFL is proud to be a part of," said AFL CEO GILLON MCLACHLAN. "We love our footy in AUSTRALIA and look forward to sharing its passion with the audience in NORTH AMERICA."

