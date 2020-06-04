SuperStudy 2

The complete results from COLEMAN INSIGHTS' Contemporary Music SuperStudy 2 are now available on the company’s website.

The study, at the site's Free Studies section, offers data on 2019’s most consumed songs according to MRC DATA/BDSRADIO with 1,000 12- to 54-year-olds across NORTH AMERICA, using COLEMAN's FACT360SM Strategic Music Test platform. The songs' appeal is broken down by age, gender, ethnicity, fans of each genre, streaming listeners and AM/FM listeners.

The study's major findings were disclosed earlier in a webinar in partnership with ALL ACCESS and the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT as well as COLEMAN's blog. The findings included that Pop tests best overall, followed by Country and Hip Hop/R&B; Country's share of the top 100 has nearly doubled from last year; Daily radio listeners prefer Pop and Country, while streaming listeners listen to more Hip Hop/R&B; ED SHEERAN's “Shape Of You” was the best-testing title and "Baby Shark" tested worst; and TRUMP supporters overwhelmingly preferred Country while BIDEN supporters preferred Pop and Hip Hop/R&B.



Find the data here.

