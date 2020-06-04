Circle Network

Country music and lifestyle TV network CIRCLE is now distributing "CIRCLE All Access Minute," a semiweekly entertainment news video package delivered to media outlets, digital media and network affiliates.

The network is releasing a new package every TUESDAY and THURSDAY featuring edited video stories that inform viewers on the happenings in NASHVILLE’s music industry. The video packages also include a behind-the-scenes look into many of CIRCLE's exclusive programs, including the current SATURDAY night live broadcast of the GRAND OLE OPRY.

CIRCLE, which launched in JANUARY, is a joint venture between OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and GRAY TV.

