Circle Network Begins Distributing Entertainment News Packages
June 4, 2020 at 9:33 AM (PT)
Country music and lifestyle TV network CIRCLE is now distributing "CIRCLE All Access Minute," a semiweekly entertainment news video package delivered to media outlets, digital media and network affiliates.
The network is releasing a new package every TUESDAY and THURSDAY featuring edited video stories that inform viewers on the happenings in NASHVILLE’s music industry. The video packages also include a behind-the-scenes look into many of CIRCLE's exclusive programs, including the current SATURDAY night live broadcast of the GRAND OLE OPRY.
CIRCLE, which launched in JANUARY, is a joint venture between OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and GRAY TV.
