New Brand

WJCT, INC. noncommercial Variety WJCT-F/JACKSONVILLE will move all music programming to its HD RADIO multicast channels and rebrand as WJCT NEWS 89.9 on JULY 13th. The station will add additional midday local newscasts and 13 new national shows weekly.

“The growing need for sources of news and information that are deeply thoughtful, unfailing in the pursuit of truth and universally available has never been clearer than it is now,” said Pres./CEO DAVID MCGOWAN. “The JACKSONVILLE area in NORTHEAST FLORIDA, a region with an ever-more diverse citizenry, requires a healthy range of news sources to inform critical decisions about our shared future.”

Added to the schedule as of JULY 13th will be weekday additions "PBS NEWSHOUR," "THINK," and"1A PLUS," and weekend shows "THE PULSE," "INNOVATION HUB," "SCIENCE FRIDAY WEEKEND," "FRESH AIR WEEKEND," "THE NEW YORKER RADIO HOUR," "PRX'S REMIX SELECT," "PODCAST PLAYLIST," "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE," "WITH GOOD REASON," and "CLIMATE ONE." "JAZZ NIGHT AND AMERICA," "LIVE FRM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE," and other music shows will air on the recently-launched Chill-Jazz-Reggae WJCT-HD4 (ELECTRO LOUNGE RADIO), and the station will continue with Classical music from AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's CLASSICAL 24 on WJCT-HD2 and Eclectic Classic Hits WJCT-HD3 (ANTHOLOGY).

