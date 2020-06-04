Bruce Moser

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime Rock Promotion man BRUCE MOSER has passed away from heart failure. He was 69.

Hailing from BUFFALO, NY, MOSER set up his own indie Rock promotion company COULD BE WILD PROMOTIONS in 1978 with his partner DOUG DOMBROWSKI. One of their first projects was a new band from BOSTON called THE CARS. MOSER's promotion efforts in the NORTHEAST influenced much of the early success of THE CARS.

Two other early success stories for MOSER were BRYAN ADAMS and U2. Some other notable Rock projects that MOSER's company championed included MELISSA ETHERIDGE, RUSH, TOM PETTY and THE GOO GOO DOLLS.

WHAT’S IN-STORE MUSIC's BOB CATANIA told ALL ACCESS. “I am truly heartbroken today to learn of the passing of my dear friend BRUCE MOSER. We just talked on MONDAY (JUNE 1st)….we always checked in with each other and he was in good spirits. As always, he answered the phone with a booming 'Could Be JIM BOB' (an inside joke we shared for years)! As a rookie national promotion guy, I first met BRUCE in the early '80s and became fast friends. A visit to his office was always a visit to a true rock palace. Although the office had that college dorm room look., it was also full of rock history including the autograph wall that began with a new band called U2 who not only crashed at the office, but signed the wall. The wall was preserved as part of a renovation to the building. The list of artists that owe success to BRUCE is endless. His passion for the artists and music he worked is legendary. We have lost one of the greatest promotion executives ever; a loving husband and father; and a true friend."

MOSER's successful promotion efforts led to his induction into the BUFFALO MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2016. Check out his induction bio here.

MOSER is survived by his two daughters ERIN and GRACE who were with MOSER when he passed. MOSER lost his wife MARY in 2019. A celebration of life for MOSER will be announced soon.

