Wonder Women Of Latin Music

The LAMC has announced the Wonder Women of Latin Music recognitions presented by AMAZON MUSIC.

This year's "Class of 2020" includes a wide array of women across a range of companies, categories and countries. The list was curated by the LAMC team and is the start of what will become a yearly recognition campaign.

AMAZON MUSIC, Global Head of Latin Music ROCÍO GUERRERO said,"Latin music has more global influence than ever before, so it's crucially important that we spotlight and recognize the women artists and executives who have driven this movement. AMAZON MUSIC and LAMC have long been dedicated to supporting the women whose hard work has made Latin music a global phenomenon, which is why we're thrilled to present the very first Wonder Women of Latin Music awards at this year's conference."

LAMC founder TOMAS COOKMAN adds, "Over the years, the voices of female artists and executives have been an integral part of the LAMC, on stage, on our panel discussions and behind the scenes. We’re proud to celebrate those voices this summer with the Wonder Women of Latin Music recognitions in partnership with AMAZON MUSIC."

This year's LAMC Wonder Women of Latin Music will be recognized with an award and a social media campaign. LAMC will also host a Wonder Women of Latin Music panel featuring six of the honorees as part of this year's LAMC schedule.

