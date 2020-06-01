Lauber

iHEARTMEDIA’s longtime SYRACUSE, NY OM RICH LAUBER has reportedly departed the company, where he also did afternoons at Country WBBS (B104.7). Local newspaper THE POST-STANDARD is reporting that LAUBER left the company YESTERDAY (6/3) after 35 years in SYRACUSE radio, most of that time spent at WBBS. His OM duties also encompassed AC WYYY (Y94), Top 40 WWHT (HOT 107.9), News-Talk WSYR (NEWSRADIO 570) and Urban WHEN (POWER 620).

SYRACUSE Market Pres. BOB MORGAN confirmed LAUBER’s departure to the newspaper, which also reports that sister WMIL (FM106.1)/MILWAUKEE APD/MD and afternoon host QUINN is voice tracking afternoons at B104.7 using the on-air name “SHANNA.” Prior to WMIL, she was morning co-host at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/ALBANY, NY, and previously worked at ENTERCOM/BUFFALO.

« see more Net News