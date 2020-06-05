Greenville, SC

SUMMIT MEDIA Urban AC WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ)/GREENVILLE, SC, stopped the music last night (6/4) for an on-air panel discussion on racial injustice and what's led to nationwide protests. JAMZ air personalities TONE HOLLYWOOD and RHONDA RAWLINGS hosted "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH-BLACK LIVES MATTER."

The segment also featured one-on-one conversations with GREENVILLE Mayor KNOX WHITE, REACH MEDIA syndicated AM drive host RICKEY SMILEY and REACH MEDIA syndicated afternoon host DL HUGHLEY.

OM/PD MAURICE DEVOE told ALL ACCESS, “I’m proud of our team at 107.3 JAMZ. Our STOP THE JAMZ panel discussion "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – BLACK LIVES MATTER" was informative. It will help us continue the conversation on how we move forward and work together to find solutions to eliminate racial injustice. We appreciate RICKEY SMILEY and DL HUGHLEY for also joining the conversation and giving us their insights."

The panel of community leaders and law enforcement officials included FREEDOM FIGHTERS' TRACI FANT; GREENVILLE NAACP President REV. J. M. FLEMMING; representatives from BLACK LIVES MATTER; community activist DERRICK QUARLES; VALLEY BROOK BAPTIST CHURCH pastor CURTIS JOHNSON; and SPARTANBURG chief of police ALONZO THOMAS.

