STEVE PRIEST, the U.K.-born bassist/vocalist for THE SWEET, and longtime husband of legendary ROGERS & COWAN publicist MAUREEN O'CONNOR, has died at age 72.

Bandmate ANDY SCOTT described PRIEST as the "best bass player he had ever played with... From that moment in the summer of 1970 when we set off on our musical odyssey the world opened up and the roller coaster ride started.”

MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON called PRIEST "without parallel" as a bassist. 'THE SWEET gave me one of my earliest memories of great hard rock on the radio as a kid and [1974’s] 'Desolation Boulevard' still holds up as one of rock’s greatest albums from that period.”

THE SWEET were key figures in the glam-rock era, scoring 13 Top 20 U.K. hits in the '70s. PRIEST joined the group, then known as THE SWEETSHOP, in the late '60s. After signing to RCA worldwide, and had their first hit with "Funny Funny" in 1971, followed by international hit singles like "Little Willy,' "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox On The Run" and "Wig-Wam Bam."

PRIEST was beloved by fans for his playful behavior. He became “the instigator of androgynous mischief," wrote SIMON REYNOLDS in "Shock And Awe: Glam Rock And Its Legacy." “Milky skin, wavy red hair, puckered lips… ‘I looked like a 12-year-old girl,' PRIEST later recalled."

He achieved a level of notoriety after appearing in GERMAN military uniform, sporting a HITLER mustache on the 1973 holiday edition of the fabled U.K. chart show, "TOP OF THE POPS."

PRIEST had the right to use THE SWEET's name in the U.S. and CANADA, whereas guitarist ANDY SCOTT toured a version of the group in the U.K. The pair were estranged for decades, but resumed contact in the 2010s.

PRIEST was born in HAYES MIDDLESEX, U.K., FEBRUARY 23rd, 1948. He is survived by his wife, MAUREEN, whom he married in 1981, and their three daughters.

