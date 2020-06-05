Joining Together To Heal

The MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION announces that TONIGHT, JUNE 5th, all TWIN CITIES commercial radio stations will join with other broadcast outlets from across MINNESOTA to lead the people of the TWIN CITIES region in showing their support for each other through “TWIN CITIES NIGHT OF LIGHT”.

The MBA and local stations are encouraging all residents to participate in the “TWIN CITIES NIGHT OF LIGHT” by simultaneously turning on their home porch lights and car headlights parked in driveways from 10 to 11P.

In the wake of the GEORGE FLOYD murder, “TWIN CITIES NIGHT OF LIGHT” is a community-wide effort to shine a light on the region’s wish for unity, healing and hope, by showing neighbors and the world-at-large that MINNESOTANS care about one another and seek to move forward in a positive and united way.

MBA Pres. WENDY PAULSON said: “MINNESOTA’s broadcasters proudly serve our communities. THE TWIN CITIES NIGHT OF LIGHT is a symbol, a unifying way for our communities to show support for one another and get one step closer to healing.”

