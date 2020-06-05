Walker

AURN’s syndicated Inspirational personality Bishop HEZEKIAH WALKER attended GEORGE FLOYD’s memorial service YESTERDAY (6/4) in a sanctuary at NORTH CENTRAL UNIVERSITY in MINNEAPOLIS.

At the request of the FLOYD family, the GRAMMY award winning Gospel singer was there to lend his gift of song.

WALKER posted on FACEBOOK, “TODAY was a moment for me as I thought about how the BIBLE teaches that your gift will make room for you and bring you before great men. Sometimes we record songs not knowing who it will touch. I had no idea that “Every Praise” would bless the world like this. I had no idea that I would get a call to perform the song for GEORGE FLOYD memorial service.

"I sat there with tears in my eyes as I looked around and seen all of the celebrities in the house and I was chosen to lift the family spirits and change the atmosphere from what should have been an afternoon of mourning to a celebration of life and legacy. @kevinhart4real, @ludacris thanks for the love shown TODAY.

"It was a great moment and GOD was certainly lifted high. I recorded that song over 10-yrs ago and it brought me before great men and strengthened my witness about praise. Thank you @brattonjdavid for trusting me with your song. Racism and police brutality and injustice is real among the black community and from this moment I promise to continue to put must out that will lift up JESUS and cause AMERICA to come to repentance! Sleep on GEORGE FLOYD we got it from here. #wecantbreathe #getupoffofus #getyourkneeoffmyneck.”

