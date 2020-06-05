Top 10 Podcasts

EDISON RESEARCH's first quarter 2020 Top Ten Podcast ranker, based on its subscription Podcast Consumer Tracker (PCT), has been released, based on reach of weekly podcast consumers rather than downloads, and, as in the previously-released third-and-fourth quarter 2019 ranker, "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" topped the list. Joining the top 10 were "OFFICE LADIES" and "PLANET MONEY," bumping "SERIAL" and "RADIOLAB" from the top 10.

"SPOTIFY's recent deal with JOE ROGAN stands a very good chance of increasing SPOTIFY’s reach, since once again the JRE is comfortably in the top spot of our national ranker," said EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER. "It's also worth noting the strong debut of 'OFFICE LADIES,' which has only been out since OCTOBER 2019. We are pleased to be able to cover the entire podcasting space, without gaps, in the industry's only all-inclusive ranker."

The list:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE (last quarter #1)

2. THE DAILY (3)

3. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (2)

4. CRIME JUNKIE (5)

5. MY FAVORITE MURDER (4)

6. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6)

7 (tie). OFFICE LADIES (--)

7 (tie). WAIT WAIT...DON’T TELL ME! (7)

9. PLANET MONEY (--)

10. POD SAVE AMERICA (9)

