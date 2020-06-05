Daniels (Photo: Facebook)

“BIG RICK" DANIELS, who announced his resignation from the morning show at HERITAGE BROADCASTING Country WGGC (GOOBER 95.1)/BOWLING GREEN, KY earlier this week (NET NEWS 6/2), is heading to GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL as PD in two weeks. He will also do an as yet undetermined airshift, and be Digital Brand Manager for WTVY and sister stations Top 40 WKMX and Classic Country WDJR (96.9 THE LEGEND).

Prior to WGGC, DANIELS spent nearly three years in afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIZN (KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID. He also hosts “The BIG RICK Podcast” on ANCHOR.FM.

