New Morning Show Starts Monday, June 8th

NRG MEDIA Classic Rock KLNC (105.3 THE BONE)/LINCOLN, NE is adding the syndicated WOODY & WILCOX SHOW for mornings starting MONDAY, JUNE 8th.

With the addition of KLNC, the show now airs in 14 markets, originating from iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE since 2010.

KLNC OM/PD STEVE KING said “Since 105.3 THE BONE was launched in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/20/20), the idea was to find the RIGHT morning show, not just another morning show that we HOPE would be successful. Looking at some very important and heavily Rock-driven markets, WOODY & WILCOX stood out as a winning combination for our forward-thinking Classic Rock presentation. We are very excited to bring in WOODY & WILCOX to round out our prime time line-up. WOODY & WILCOX fit 105.3 THE BONE perfectly. Since their show is a combination of humor and music, we expect this addition to be huge hit with THE BONE listeners”.

