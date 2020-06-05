Country Fest

After initially being postponed from JUNE until AUGUST (NET NEWS 4/3), CHIPPEWA VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVALS’ Country Fest 2020 in CADOTT, WI has now been scrubbed entirely for this year due to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The county denied permits for the event to go forward this year. It will now take place from JUNE 24-26, 2021.

In a statement released TODAY (6/5), the group said, “Country Fest organizers have been pushing through to make our AUGUST 2020 festival happen. Unfortunately, this is an uphill battle that we just can’t win. With great disappointment, we are forced to postpone.

“We are crushed,” the statement continued. “Our festival partners have been nothing but collaborative and cooperative in planning an AUGUST 2020 event that could be safe and fun for all. All of the artists booked for AUGUST are eager to play shows for you again. Each of our subcontractors are prepared to get back to business. Every one of our sponsors, partners, and suppliers are on board to support the $15 million economic impact that Country Fest provides to the greater CHIPPEWA VALLEY each year. Most importantly, thousands of fans that need this now more than ever are ready to experience the power of live music again.

“We created extensive safety guidelines based on CDC recommendations, and we looked to industry leaders like WALT DISNEY WORLD and the LAS VEGAS strip for additional measures we could enact to safely host our festival in AUGUST. We had all hands on deck to prepare the festival grounds for new safety measures to make it a great experience for all who’d choose to attend … Despite all of these efforts, CHIPPEWA COUNTY County decided in our meeting this week to not approve our event permits for AUGUST 2020. Even though the CHIPPEWA VALLEY has seen low case numbers of COVID-19, the decision was based on the uncertainty of what AUGUST will bring.”

The group says it plans “to bring all 2020 acts back for Country Fest 2021 as best we can. Our 2020 headliners are working on their routing now for our JUNE 2021 festival.” Those scheduled headliners were THOMAS RHETT, DIERKS BENTLEY and KANE BROWN.

