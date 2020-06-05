Recovery Data

NIELSEN's second consumer sentiment tracking study for the COVID-19 pandemic recovery period, conducted MAY 27-29, has WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD noting the sharp upward movement in American attitudes towards returning to "normal" status and how that bodes well for radio.

In a post at WESTWOOD ONE's blog, BOUVARD, highlighting that the percentage of respondents "ready to go" with reopening the economy has jumped from 34% in the APRIL 30-MAY 2 study to 54% in the end-of-MAY survey, and more are ready to spend as well, 23% more likely to make purchases in several major categories. The "ready to go" consumers are also 33% more likely to be heavy AM/FM radio listeners than the "wait and see" audience, and 32% of those AM/FM users say they will make purchases one month after the pandemic eases in their areas and are likely to spend more. And with driving on the rebound, AM/FM listeners are more likely to buy or lease a car in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Read BOUVARD's analysis here.

