R.I.P Mase

ALL ACCESS is sad to report that WWCD, LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH PD/afternooner BRUCE "MASE" BRAZELLE passed away this morning (6/6) around 6a after a brief illness at GRANT MEDICAL CENTER in COLUMBUS, OH. He was 53 years old.

CD102.5 owner RANDY MALLOY said, "It is with great sadness that we must share the news and mourn the passing of our friend and co-worker BRUCE “MASE” BRAZELLE. "MASE to all was known for his deep knowledge and passion for music, his ability to make anyone feel welcome, staff, and listeners alike. MASE was a staunch supporter of shopping local from his vast collection of vinyl records from local stores and live music dating back to his time as a drummer in a rock band. MASE will be deeply missed."

MASE is survived by his wife JOY, brother NATE, father, and mother.

MALLOY mentioned that his brother NATE said that MASE often told him, "I wanted to be a rock star but found it easier to play other people's music."

MASE joined CD102.5 in 2016 and became PD in 2017. He previously spent 11 years at then-DIGITY Alternative WKZQ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC.

Longtime CD102.5 morning man BRIAN PHILLIPS will be in-studio at 3p (ET) to host a MASE tribute on-air, playing his favorite artists and songs. Tune in at cd1025.com.

His CD102.5 jock bio states:

MASE operates on two key principles: never drink bottom shelf liquor and THE CLASH will always be the only band that matters.

The only man from the South without a Southern accent, MASE left the sunny shores of MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, for the banks of the Scioto River...mostly because his wife said so. With years of radio experience and an encyclopedic knowledge of “Old Man Rock”, in 2016 Mase brought his sarcastic humor to the Alternative Station airwaves. Wanting to educate the masses on “Old Man Rock”, he also began hosting “The Stash” (Sundays, 11am - 1pm) to pay homage to alternative radio’s roots.

To round out the journey, after a year he was offered the position of Program Director and he said “well, ok”. Essentially he’s the man behind the radio curtain, tasked with making sure the music doesn’t suck. Obviously he has come a long way from his days of stalking JOHNNY CASH’s tour bus in ATLANTA so he could get his paperback copy of “The Man in Black” signed.

When he’s at home listening to records with his dog, MIKE, it’s usually THE CLASH (duh), BOWIE, JOHNNY CASH, PRINCE, THE PIXIES, CHEAP TRICK, or THE REPLACEMENTS.

Share your MASE memories on his FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News