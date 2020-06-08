Heritage

Former iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming, Country Brand Coord and Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK OM/PD CHAD HERITAGE has joined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Dir./Content for the company’s KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX cluster. He is also serving as PD for County KUSJ (US 105).

Also at the KILLEEN cluster, Market Pres. DAVID SMITH has departed. In addition to KUSJ, the cluster includes Urban KOOC (B106), Urban AC KSSM (MY KISS 103.1), News/Talk KTEM-A, and Classic Rock KLTD (K-Rock 101.7).

Former cluster OM NICK CASH departed in JANUARY after three months on the job (NET NEWS 1/21).

HERITAGE left iHEART during the company’s downsizing in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/14). Congratulate him on the new position here.

