On FRIDAY (6/5) UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) label REPUBLIC RECORDS posted on social media that they will stop using the word “Urban,” in describing music, departments, and employee titles. The label suggested other music companies should consider doing the same thing.

This has sparked conversation among music executives and programmers. Some of those who gave their opinion on the announcement wanted to remain anonymous for various reasons. The subject is sensitive and personal to many and worthy of discussion. Your comments are welcome as well.

For all those who want to drop Urban from the Black music scene please do some research and leave the name alone ... Urban=Black, Urban Culture=Pop Culture.

Music Exec:

“Please don’t move the current conversation away from the real issue! Urban=Black, period. The current Black executives in the music business stand on the shoulders of Legendary icons who fought in the 70s and 80s for fair and equal treatment inside of these buildings. On top of not having a proper seat at the table to run entire departments and companies overall, on top of the successful selling of Black music to people of all races that had been going on for decades (kind of like TODAY), on top Black executives doing the same jobs as their white colleagues for less money.

"The term Black was then removed from the musical lexicon because it was too strong for advertisers who wanted to further monetize the music on a larger scale! Urban music divisions were built to give Black executives a true voice and an opportunity to run and manage an aspect of the business that was largely being ignored by the corporations. The major lables would not even be in the Black Music business be it not for independent labels or joint ventures with Black record labels and dominant players largely in the 1970s. They included MOTOWN, the STAX organization, SUSSEX RECORDS, and the GREAT PHILADELPHIA TRADING CO. LTD..

"A huge reason for their success is that they had a Dream Team of founders and CEOs, including BERRY GORDY, AL BELL, CLARENCE AVANT, and KENNY GAMBLE. These men were masterminds of companies that made Soul music a critical part of AMERICA’s pop culture.

"Racism and inequality run rampant in corporate AMERICA but that is not why we are here TODAY! We are in a fight for our lives and we need to focus on the systemic oppression and unfair treatment of minorities by institutions and government overall.

"I’ll say it again, we need to plot, plan, strategize, organize, and properly mobilize around the bigger conversation, not strip away the work of the trailblazers who fought to get what few opportunities we still have TODAY. For all those who want to drop Urban from the Black music scene please do some research and leave the name alone ... Urban=Black, Urban Culture=Pop Culture.”

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP/KANSAS CITY OM/PD MYRON FEARS:

“I do not think it’s a great idea because it nullifies all the hard work that past African American music executives built. This potentially leads to the dissolving of people and positions within the Urban music division. Hip Hop and R&B is leading the way for the surge in music sales and usage of streaming. Are the other positions, titles and departments within a record company going to change or dissolve?

"Are the record companies willing to move up members of the Urban music staff to other positions and genres within their respective companies? Do they value the people who work and lead within the urban music division? Do they realize the cultural power of Urban Music? What’s their track record of moving underachievers from various parts of their companies and keeping the real players on the sidelines?

"If they want to do the right thing, stop keeping people in an Urban box. If you want to make change within a record company, support the Urban Music departments and their staffs with more resources just like their pop and Rhythmic counterparts. I also believe the chart names of Urban and Urban AC should remain the same.”

EPIC SVP/Rhythm Promotion DONTAY THOMPSON:

"This is a much deeper conversation than just changing the name. I could give a reactionary quote, but it would not do service to the history of Urban and Black Music as it relates to the music business as a whole or what the adjustments look like moving forward if changes were implemented. What I do know is other departments speak to the genre they are promoting ... Pop is Pop, Rock is Rock, Alternative is Alternative. Where is Rap, Hip-Hop and R&B? When you see companies like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC only using genre specific wording for music on their platforms it makes you think.”

Programmer:

I don’t agree with REPUBLIC, Urban music is the leading genre of music in AMERICA while Pop is declining. To now decide to eliminate the title diminishes the power and equity of Black music and the jobs that are already minimal for people of color. Maybe UAC should be the R&B charts, and Urban encompasses Hip-Hop and R&B, that label might be a better fit for the times.

Music Exec:

“You have to replace it with something, I don't like it. I know the history and the potential of what could happen. If you want to change the social definition and connotation of how the word Urban is applied fine. But based on what I read in the REPUBLIC announcement, the interpretation reads as if “Urban” is the reason there has been no change in the culture at record companies. The original use of “Urban” was an expansion from using the word black to describe a music department or radio station. I think the word "Urban" protects and empowers. A change of names for the formats is fine for our industry, but culturally it does not apply to other businesses and corporations. How about instead of Urban, Hip-Hop & R&B, and R&B in place of Urban AC. We need to stay away from pigeon-holing by music. “

Programmer:

"It’s long overdue. Urban is an obsolete term to describe “Hip-Hop & R&B.” Our format shouldn’t be obscured by some outdated euphemism. Hip-Hop & R&B is our musical & cultural identity. At Record companies There has to be budget equity. If Hip-Hop is driving revenue in-line with Pop, the marketing budgets have to be commensurate."

Music Executive:

"What are you going to replace “Urban” with? Is REPUBLIC talking about dispersing the Urban execs and support staff to other departments, eventually that would lead to less jobs for African Americans in the long run. The name “Urban” should not be changed without implementing systemic change that will mean more job opportunities and fixing the disparity in salaries for execs and support staff for whatever you call the Urban Department. There should be an increase for entry level for opportunities for Blacks to enter the Urban or any other department. There would not be a SYLVIA RHONE, JON PLATT, or ETHIOPIA had there not been an Urban or Black department. They got a shot to enter the music business because the Urban or Black music department existed. It's not the term alone, it’s how the term manifests itself inside the corporate board rooms.”

Programmer:

"Part of me understands it and part of me doesn’t. I m up in the air on the term 'Urban.' I think 'Urban' at one point was considered a dirty word because of non-Black dictates affecting Urban or Black radio. I look at Rhythmic stations that are Black stations but for marketing purposes are called Rhythmic. Some of the challenges on the record side exist because only a few African Americans have ever run the companies. And I mean the company, not a division.

"I don’t want us to lose our identity, we're Black Music. The culture is Hip-Hop and R&B, but all of it is Black Music. Those controlling the music at these companies outside the Urban department have narrowed down what is marketed. Changing the name will not change the attitudes. Do not equate whatever the term is with social injustice for Black Americans in general. There is a lot that must be fixed in the music and record industries when it comes to how various areas are looked upon.”

Programmer:

"I get the sentiment behind it, I think. Wanting to be all inclusive and move away from the sometimes-negative connotations of the word “Urban”, but I’m afraid it takes away our identity, our authenticity in a sense. As far as it is happening for radio formats, it’s already happening. I see that Urban AC has slowly morphed into “Adult R&B” in some places. Whether it's a good or bad connotation, "Urban" has been associated with all things black for a long time."

