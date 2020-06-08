BTS (photo: Aandiy B Shutterstock.com)

SOUTH KOREA's K-Pop superstar group BTS, now a worldwide musical phenomenom, has announced through its label BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT, that it has donated a hefty $1 million to BLACK LIVES MATTER (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against on-going police brutality, sparked by the MAY 25th killing of GEORGE FLOYD in MINNEAPOLIS after police officer DEREK CHAUVIN knelt on his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, according to the HUFFINGTON POST.

The seven-member BTS wrote on its TWITTER account that they are against racism and violence with the #BlackLivesMatter: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

BLM responded, "We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives."

The hashtag went viral among the K-pop group’s fans and started another wave of donations with a new #MatchAMillion.

The movement encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as ARMY (acronym for ADORABLE REPRESENTATIVE MC FOR YOUTH), to match the $1 million donation the group made.

