Starnes

The syndicated "TODD STARNES SHOW" has picked up six affiliates in one shot with the show's addition to the NEVADA TALK NETWORK.

The News-Talk stations adding all three hours of STARNES' show are KELY-A/ELY, NV; KNNR-A/SPARKS, NV; KNNT/BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV; KAVB/HAWTHORNE, NV; KPKK/AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV; and KNVR/FALLON, NV.

Find out more from dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

« see more Net News