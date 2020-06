Shirah

ANDRULONIS MEDIA’s “CAROLINA COUNTRY” network (WMIR/MYRTLE BEACH, SC; WUDE/WILMINGTON, NC; WFAY/FAYETTEVILLE, NC; and WYAY/GEORGETOWN, SC) morning host MARTY SHIRAH will be back on the air this morning (6/8) after suffering a heart attack nearly two weeks ago.

While SHIRAH was recuperating, ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS’ syndicated “WICHITA & WALL” morning show filled in. Welcome him back here.

« see more Net News