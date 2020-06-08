Sold

JAMES SU's GOLDEN CITY BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Mandarin Chinese KADD/LOGANDALE-LAS VEGAS, NV and its booster KADD-FM1/LOGANDALE to ERIC PALACIOS' RADIO ACTIVO 2 LLC for $450,000 ($100,000 down, $350,000 in a promissory note). The buyer owns Spanish Pop KXLI (94.5 EXA FM)/MOAPA-LAS VEGAS.

In another filing with the FCC, MIDLAND CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP INC. has requested a Silent STA for low power FM KACD-LP/MIDLAND, TX as the buildings where the station has its tower and studios are being removed as part of new construction.

« see more Net News