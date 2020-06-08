SNG Music Promotes Mullet, Schwartz & Crider

NASHVILLE-based music publishing and theatrical production company SNG MUSIC has promoted three staffers: KATHLEEN MULLET, AUBREY SCHWARTZ and SIERRA CRIDER. The promotions are effective immediately.

MULLET joined the company in 2016, and has been bumped to Sr. Director of Licensing and Administration. SCHWARTZ joined SNG in 2017 and will now serve as Sr. Director of Creative. CRIDER, who joined SNG in 2019, has been promoted to Manager of Creative and Marketing.

"All of us at SNG MUSIC are proud of the thoughtfulness, drive and determination that these three ladies bring to the office every day," said Managing Partner GARY REAMEY. "They go the extra mile to support our songwriters and are at the core of what makes us a unique independent music publishing company in NASHVILLE."

