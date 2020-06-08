-
Karla James Joins News Staff At KLIN/Lincoln, NE
June 8, 2020
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFAB-A/OMAHA afternoon news anchor KARLA JAMES has moved down the road after 21 years at the station to join the news department at NRG MEDIA News-Talk KLIN-A/LINCOLN, NE. JAMES is replacing the retired JANE MONNICH.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have KARLA on the KLIN team” said PD BOB SHOMPER. “She’s a native Nebraskan who’s arguably the best known news voice in the state.”
