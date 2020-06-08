Tournament Coverage

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO will air live coverage of the PGA TOUR’s first full-field tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the season, broadcasting the CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE from FORT WORTH starting THURSDAY (6/11). The channel will air live coverage of all four rounds through SUNDAY, starting each day at 1p (ET).

EARL FORCEY, DENNIS PAULSON, WILL HASKETT, FRED ALBERS, and DOUG BELL will be on the scene for live coverage, while MARK LYE and KRAIG KANN will host live pre-round coverage SATURDAY and SUNDAY at noon as well as post-match shows.

