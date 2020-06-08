Drew Long

Producer/engineer DREW LONG has signed with NASHVILLE-based management company ROCK RIDGE MUSIC for representation. LONG is best known for his work with JUDAH & THE LION, but also has experience working on other projects, including CHRIS STAPLETON's "Traveller."

LONG is currently working on new productions for JUDAH & THE LION, JUDAH AKERS, PINK LAUNDRY, JOYBOMB, SAM JOHNSTON and Pop artist SPRITLEY.

« see more Net News